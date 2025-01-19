Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $758,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after acquiring an additional 863,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HII opened at $202.58 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

