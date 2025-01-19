Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $819,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.38 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $215,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,721.70. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,897.70. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

