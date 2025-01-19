Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $824,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.