Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $828,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 66,023 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,251,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after buying an additional 56,519 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

