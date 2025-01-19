Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $926,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $284.16 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.37 and a 200-day moving average of $326.78. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

