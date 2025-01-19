Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,994,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ASML by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ASML by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $756.33 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $706.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $955.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

