Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

