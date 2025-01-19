Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,799,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,730,000 after buying an additional 1,298,167 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 621,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 233,254 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJP stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.