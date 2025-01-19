Carnegie Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $84.87.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.