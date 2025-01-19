Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 2,943 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 741.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $217.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

