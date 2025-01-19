Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $82.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

