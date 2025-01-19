Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Allstate were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

Shares of ALL opened at $188.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $150.17 and a 52-week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

