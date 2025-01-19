Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after buying an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,015,000 after buying an additional 174,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

