Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $818,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,700,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $406.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $304.85 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.63.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

