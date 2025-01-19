Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

