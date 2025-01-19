Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 111 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,010.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $795.00 to $965.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.06.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $858.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $884.58 and its 200 day moving average is $758.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.06 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.