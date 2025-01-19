Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 136 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

