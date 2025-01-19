Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 13,600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,667 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $10.28 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

