Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,500 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 208,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $112.38 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.69 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.45.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,199.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Citigroup raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

