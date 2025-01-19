Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,800 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.7 %

KEY stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

