Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 2,845 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $184.05 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.51 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.96.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

