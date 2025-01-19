Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 354 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE UI opened at $406.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $422.92.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UI. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

