Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 715 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Express were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 217.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 41.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,286.84. The trade was a 48.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,998 shares of company stock worth $26,423,439. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

AXP opened at $312.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.26 and a 200-day moving average of $271.73. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $177.81 and a fifty-two week high of $315.40. The company has a market capitalization of $220.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.