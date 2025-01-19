Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 750 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,070.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

