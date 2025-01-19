Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.