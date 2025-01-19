Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.90 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

