Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

EXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.82. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

