Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. The trade was a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.