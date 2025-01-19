Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 29th.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$535.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.87. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.44.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

