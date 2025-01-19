Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $140.66 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

