Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 900.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

