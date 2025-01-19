Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,019,965. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,911. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 3.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $36,237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SentinelOne by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 590,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 392,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

