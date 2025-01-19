Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

IQ stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.02. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 77.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,871,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 815,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 694,349 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 112.1% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765,711 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 8,351.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 993,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

