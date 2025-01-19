Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.