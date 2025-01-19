Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $630,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $1,720,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 609,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $72.60 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 510.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Communications

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 6,220 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $520,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,900. The trade was a 38.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $362,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,618. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.