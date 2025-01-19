Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.15.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.42. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,531.55. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

