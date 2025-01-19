Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.43.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $370.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corpay has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $385.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.86. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $40,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120,578 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $31,541,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,215,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

