Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.72. Cosan shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 94,933 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSAN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Cosan

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cosan by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Further Reading

