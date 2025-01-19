Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

