Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 544 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 77,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

JPM opened at $259.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.