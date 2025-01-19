Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 9,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 146,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $238.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $222.53 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.