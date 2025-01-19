Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.08. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.93 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

