Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,665,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 5,586,583 shares.The stock last traded at $27.70 and had previously closed at $25.91.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

