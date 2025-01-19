Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 19,282,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 72,216,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 141,941 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 57.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $3,765,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

