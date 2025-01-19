Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $260.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

