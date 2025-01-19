Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,458,000 after buying an additional 676,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after buying an additional 230,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,698,000 after buying an additional 2,355,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,216,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 162.7% in the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,470,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after buying an additional 1,529,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.