Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Embraer by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Embraer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

