Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Embraer by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Embraer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
