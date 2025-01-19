Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

