Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $401.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.70. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $404.13.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $376.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.35.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

