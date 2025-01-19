Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $41.56.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Griffin Securities lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

